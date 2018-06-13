Domino's Pizza Is Filling Potholes All Over The U.S.

June 13, 2018
Believe it or not, but Domino's Pizza is here to solve the pothole crisis across the United States.

Domino's recently started an initiative called "Paving for Pizza." The chain is planning to "smooth the ride home" for deliveries by filling in potholes nominated by their customers. Of course, the fresh asphalt will come with the Domino's brand stamped right on it.

Domino's President Russell Weiner says...

"We don’t want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal."

