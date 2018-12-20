Dominos Introduces Its Biggest Pizza Ever

Dominos might not sell the best pizza, but these ginormous slices sure make giving it another try worth it.

The biggest pizza you can get in DFW is from Serious Pizza in Deep Ellum and is 30 inches in diameter. Dominos in Australia recently debuted the company’s biggest pizza ever; it’s called “The Big One” and comes in at 40 inches in diameter.

This humongous pizza is meant to be shared with friends and family. It’s not just one giant pizza, its split into 4 different quarters. The Big One comes with Pepperoni, Supreme, BBQ Meatlovers, and Hawaiian, but you can definitely change up how you want it.

Dominos requires that you order The Big One a full 24 hours in advance, so plan accordingly. This pizza is very special, only two are available per day at select locations.

The pizza is so big that it cannot be delivered; you have to go and pick it up your self. Better bring a friend with you, because The Big One is too big for just one person to carry alone. Dominos even had to make a special box just to withstand the weight of the pizza.

If you thinking this pizza will break the bank, think again because its still Dominos. The Big One will run you $49.95 AUS or $36 USD, split that up between all of your friends and you still have a pretty cheap pizza.

Dominos is calling The Big One the official pizza of summer; maybe next year they’ll bring it over to America.

Via: Delish