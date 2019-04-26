Firefighters Used The Jaws Of Life To Get A Dogs Head Out Of A Cinder Block

Even the dogs in Florida seem to get themselves in just as much trouble as the people.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue in Florida responded to an odd call about a dog in a cinder block. When firefighters arrived at the scene they saw Fifi a 6-month-old rottweiler who had managed to get her head stuck in the holes of a cinder block.

At first, deputies used soap and water to see if that would help free Fifi. After their first attempt failed firefighters then used the hydraulic tool to break the block into pieces.

According to officials Fifi was uninjured once freed.

Via: New York Post