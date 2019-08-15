“Dogfishing” Is The Latest Dating Trend That Everyone’s Falling For

Catfishing someone isn’t the nicest thing in the world, but this takes the cake.

One of the latest trends going around dating apps and sites is dogfishing. What is dogfishing you ask? It’s when someone poses with a cute pup that doesn’t belong to them just for their dating profile.

According to dating expert’s people who pose with dogs in their profile pictures appear to be more nurturing to potential dates. Having a dog is a great way to start a conversation, using someone else’s dog conveys a false sense of warmth and trustworthiness.

A victim of dog fishing Gaby Wolff told the Washington Post that things got awkward when she asked her date about his black lab.

“The energy of the conversation changed completely, and it took me by surprise. I changed the topic, but the rest of the night couldn’t be redeemed. He later apologized for his behavior in a post-date text, admitting that he didn’t know how to explain that he didn’t own the Labrador in his profile.”

“It’s like getting your foot in the door, presenting yourself in this performative way. Until that impression is ruined because you have to explain yourself.”

Have you ever been dogfished before? Or have you loaned your dog out to a friend for their dating profile?

Via: New York Post