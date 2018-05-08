Weather Person

Dog Briefly Interrupts Live Weather Report

May 8, 2018
Billy Kidd
Well that was random.

Most days the weather isn't that interesting, but it was quiet entertaining the other day on news channel WMUR-9 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

While weather man Josh Judge was giving his live report, a fury four legged friend walked right through the set. "The sunshine is increasing, and there is a dog behind me, okay. So it's not the dog days of summer just yet." Judge played off the random dog pretty well and continued broadcasting.

The dogs name was revealed to be Bella, and she is a very good dog. Check out the video below.

