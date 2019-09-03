This personality Quiz Lets You Know Which Dog Breed You Are

September 3, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Dogs

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Animals
Humor
Newsletter Features
Newsletter Headlines
Random & Odd News

Did you know there are over 300 different breeds of dogs in the world? Each one of them comes with their own personality, just like us. 

If you were a dog which breed do you think you might be? Wonder no more, BuzzFeed has a quiz that will match the perfect dog breed to your personality. Their answer might not be what you’re hoping for, or even thought of.

Some of their questions include "which dish would you bring to a potluck?" "What’s your condiment of choice?" And "what’s your favorite holiday?" 

Find out what dog breed matches your personality in the link below. 

Tags: 
Personality Quiz
Dog Breeds
Dogs

Recent Podcast Audio
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes