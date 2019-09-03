This personality Quiz Lets You Know Which Dog Breed You Are

Did you know there are over 300 different breeds of dogs in the world? Each one of them comes with their own personality, just like us.

If you were a dog which breed do you think you might be? Wonder no more, BuzzFeed has a quiz that will match the perfect dog breed to your personality. Their answer might not be what you’re hoping for, or even thought of.

Some of their questions include "which dish would you bring to a potluck?" "What’s your condiment of choice?" And "what’s your favorite holiday?"

Find out what dog breed matches your personality in the link below.