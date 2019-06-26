Beth Chapman Has Passed Away At Age 51

June 26, 2019
Billy Kidd
Dog the Bounty Hunter & wife Beth Chapman

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning Duane "Dog" Chapman AKA ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ sent out a tweet announcing that his wife Beth Chapman had passed away tweet. 

In 2017, the family announced that Beth had been diagnosed with stage II throat cancer and she had been fighting for her life ever since. She was declared cancer-free in December of 2017, late last year it was reported that her cancer had returned. Last Saturday Beth was taken to the hospital after she was having trouble breathing, she was then placed in a medically induced coma. 

Dog and Beth married in 2006 and quickly rose to international fame. The two starred in the reality shows, "Dog the Bounty Hunter" and "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt" Beth was 51-years-old. 

Via: TMZ 

Dog The Bounty Hunter
Beth Chapman
RIP

