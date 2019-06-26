Beth Chapman Has Passed Away At Age 51

On Wednesday morning Duane "Dog" Chapman AKA ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ sent out a tweet announcing that his wife Beth Chapman had passed away tweet.

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

In 2017, the family announced that Beth had been diagnosed with stage II throat cancer and she had been fighting for her life ever since. She was declared cancer-free in December of 2017, late last year it was reported that her cancer had returned. Last Saturday Beth was taken to the hospital after she was having trouble breathing, she was then placed in a medically induced coma.

Dog and Beth married in 2006 and quickly rose to international fame. The two starred in the reality shows, "Dog the Bounty Hunter" and "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt" Beth was 51-years-old.

Via: TMZ