Dog And Beth Chapman To Move Forward In Filming New Show

Dog the Bounty Hunter and wife, Beth Chapman will go forward in filming their new series after Beth's cancer diagnosis.

According to TMZ, Dog and Beth made a contract with WGN America in creating a new series called "Dog's Most Wanted". The show will be about Dog tracking down the country's most dangerious fugitives.

TMZ says that Beth will continue to receive treatment while filming the show. Though, TMZ sources say that they will add her diagnosis and chemo to the show.

Back in January, Beth underwent an emergency throat surgery and doctors discovered that her throat cancer had returned.

The family currently lays low in their home in Colorado when she's not in treatment in L.A.

via TMZ