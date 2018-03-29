DMX Sentenced To One Year In Prison

A judge has sentenced rapper DMX to one year in prison after a particularly unconventional trial in the Federal District Court of Manhattan. DMX, born Earl Simmons, was charged with evading income taxes and attempting to obstruct the Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday. Along with the time, X will also have to pay $2.29 million to the government and will be under supervised release for three years.

X's defense team got the opportunity to play some of his music during the hearing, with the intent of giving the court an idea of “raw Earl.” X's lawyer, Murray Richman, went as far as to compare his client to poets like Shelley, and Keats.

Prosecutors claimed that Simmons attempted to evade taxes by maintain a mostly "cash lifestyle." They went on to allege that the rapper used bank accounts belonging to other people and demanded that his $125,000 fee for the show “Celebrity Couples Therapy” be paid without taxes withheld.

The judge eventually sentenced X to one year in prison, 4 less than prosecutors were calling for, claiming that he had sympathy for the rapper, but had to be punished for a “particularly brazen and blatant” crime.

Via NY Times