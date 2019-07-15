Divers Catch A Glimpse Of A Massive Jellyfish

July 15, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Barrel Jellyfish

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Animals
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News
Trending

None of us really want to see a jellyfish while we’re out in the ocean, but these divers were super excited when they saw this giant beauty. 

While out diving off the coast of Cornwall in the UK, underwater cinematographer Dan Abbott and wildlife biologist Lizzie Daly saw massive barrel jellyfish come out of nowhere. The two swam with the giant jelly for about an hour. 

Daly said swimming with this giant sea creature is an experience she’ll never forget.  

"It was the best thing I've ever done. What an unforgettable experience. I know barrel jellyfish get really big in size but I have never seen anything like it before!"

Check out the video below of the giant jellyfish. 

Via: CNN

 

Tags: 
Giant
Massive
rare
Barrel Jellyfish
Divers
Photo
Video

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes