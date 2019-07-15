Divers Catch A Glimpse Of A Massive Jellyfish

None of us really want to see a jellyfish while we’re out in the ocean, but these divers were super excited when they saw this giant beauty.

While out diving off the coast of Cornwall in the UK, underwater cinematographer Dan Abbott and wildlife biologist Lizzie Daly saw massive barrel jellyfish come out of nowhere. The two swam with the giant jelly for about an hour.

Daly said swimming with this giant sea creature is an experience she’ll never forget.

"It was the best thing I've ever done. What an unforgettable experience. I know barrel jellyfish get really big in size but I have never seen anything like it before!"

Check out the video below of the giant jellyfish.

Via: CNN