Bartolomeo Bove, a professional shark diver came face to face with an anaconda underwater.

Check out the video below:

Video of Diving with a Giant Anaconda in Brazil

Bove traveled halfway around the world to swim with the largest living snake, the green anaconda.

These anacondas are known to live in marshes, swamps and murky streams in South America. In the Formosa River in Brazil the crystal clear waters, make it the only place in the world where people are allowed to dive with anacondas.

Bove along with his diving partner, Jucar Grape found an anaconda lurking in the water. She was a female, approximately 23 feet long and weighing nearly 200 pounds.

The snake was playful and uninterested in the people swimming nearby. Instead she curiously inspected their cameras and then swam away into the river.

Bovet’s encounter with the anaconda shows a rare sighting of the feared snake: “The anaconda swims calm and peaceful, completely indifferent to our presence,” Bove told The Dodo. “Sometimes she comes closer, curious about my camera, licking the lens.”

“The behavior of the anaconda debunks the myth that it is an aggressive and violent creature that can endanger people's lives,” Bove added.

Via: The Dodo