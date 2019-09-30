Kacey Musgraves, Weezer, And Panic! At The Disco Are All Featured On The Frozen 2 Soundtrack

When Frozen first came out no one knew it was going to be such a big cultural phenomenon.

Now Frozen 2 is just around the corner and Disney has just given us a glimpse as to what songs will be featured in the highly anticipated sequel.

The original cast will perform new songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. We’ll also be getting covers of these new songs by Weezer, Panic! at the Disco and Kacey Musgraves.

Check out the tracklist down below.

1. “All Is Found,” performed by Evan Rachel Wood

2. “Some Things Never Change,” performed by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff

3. “Into the Unknown,” performed by Idina Menzel (feat. AURORA)

4. “When I Am Older,” performed by Josh Gad

5. “Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People (Cont.),” performed by Jonathan Groff

6. “Lost in the Woods,” performed by Jonathan Groff

7. “Show Yourself,” performed by Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood

8. “The Next Right Thing,” performed by Kristen Bell

9. “Into the Unknown,” performed by Panic! At the Disco (end credits)

10. “All Is Found,” performed by Kacey Musgraves (end credits)

11. “Lost in the Woods,” performed by Weezer (end credits)

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd, the soundtrack will be released on November 15th. Take a listen to a sample of ‘Into The Unknown’ performed by Idina Menzel featuring AURORA.

Check out a new look at Disney’s #Frozen2, featuring the brand-new song “Into The Unknown.” pic.twitter.com/nNPUu3wIUj — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 30, 2019

Via: Alt Press