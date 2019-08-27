Target Stores In Euless And Allen Will Have New Disney Shops Inside Later This Fall

Going to Target just got a lot more fun.

Disney recently announced that they have partnered with Target to open up new Disney shops around the country.

Disney will be opening 25 new shops inside of existing Target stores beginning on October 4th of this year, and another 40 stores in October of 2020. Disney said the store openings will come with a new assortment of merchandise from Disney’s “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.

Target said the new mini Disney stores will be about 750 square feet in size and will be located near children's clothing and toy section. Each shop will feature more than 450 items, including more than 100 products that were previously only available at Disney retail locations.

Of the 25 Target locations selected, two are here in DFW. The Target in Allen located at 150 E Stacy Rd and the Target in Euless located at 1401 Glade Rd will be getting a new Disney store.

This news out of the #D23Expo is a dream come true! @Target and @Disney are setting off on an adventure together to bring guests magical new experiences. Get a first look at the plans for the Disney store at Target and more here: https://t.co/x8yLvEopSe pic.twitter.com/9gWy66jRZP — Target News (@TargetNews) August 25, 2019

Via: FOX 4 News