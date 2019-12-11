Disney’s Reboot for “Home Alone” Reveals Official Cast

Almost three decades ago the beloved classic Christmas movie ‘Home Alone’ made everyone laugh with Kevin McCallister’s mischievous acts to protect his home from burglars.

Disney Plus announced earlier this year they would remake the classic film and make it a modern version for the new generation. The cast for the remake has been announced. It will star Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney in the new Disney Plus’ “Home Alone” reboot.

Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, and Rob Delaney are set to star in the #DisneyPlus reboot of #HomeAlone.



Though he won't play Kevin McCallister, Yates will portray another child left at home while his parents (Kemper and Delaney) are away for the holidays.



Their roles are not confirmed, and sources report the three actors will play new characters.

At the moment there’s no confirmed release date for the rebooted Home Alone. Disney Plus is making the film, which suggest it will be released on to their streaming platform rather than in the cinema.

Via: Stylist