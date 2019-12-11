Disney’s Reboot for “Home Alone” Reveals Official Cast

"Home Alone" remake has its leads Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, and Rob Delaney

December 11, 2019
Billy Kidd
Ellie Kemper, Archie Yates & Rob Delaney

Credit: Imagn/ Faye Sadou/AdMedia/CraSH/imageSPACE/PA Images/Sipa USA

Almost three decades ago the beloved classic Christmas movie ‘Home Alone’ made everyone laugh with Kevin McCallister’s mischievous acts to protect his home from burglars.

Disney Plus announced earlier this year they would remake the classic film and make it a modern version for the new generation.  The cast for the remake has been announced. It will star Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney in the new Disney Plus’ “Home Alone” reboot.

Their roles are not confirmed, and sources report the three actors will play new characters.

At the moment there’s no confirmed release date for the rebooted Home Alone. Disney Plus is making the film, which suggest it will be released on to their streaming platform rather than in the cinema.

Movie