Terminally Ill Star Wars Fan Received An Early Screening Of ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’

December 2, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Star Wars Fans

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features
Trending

One fan has seen what we’ve al been waiting for, how the ‘Star Wars’ saga ends. 

With only three weeks to go before the latest Star Wars movie is released, Disney gave a terminally ill fan the chance to watch the highly anticipated film before anyone else. 

Only a few days prior, the hospice center in Hampshire, England reached out to Disney about screening the movie for the dying fan; his only wish was to watch 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' with his son. 

Disney's CEO Bob Iger responded quickly and helped organize the special viewing by sending a man over to the hospice center with the full movie on a laptop. 

Disney even sent over a Jedi, Chewbacca, two Stormtroopers, and everyone’s favorite droid R2-D2. The hospice center posted pictures on Twitter of their special delivery, and their patient in a stormtrooper helmet. 

Via: Cinemablend

Tags: 
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
fan
Terminally Ill
Early Screening