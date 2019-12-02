Terminally Ill Star Wars Fan Received An Early Screening Of ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’

One fan has seen what we’ve al been waiting for, how the ‘Star Wars’ saga ends.

With only three weeks to go before the latest Star Wars movie is released, Disney gave a terminally ill fan the chance to watch the highly anticipated film before anyone else.

Only a few days prior, the hospice center in Hampshire, England reached out to Disney about screening the movie for the dying fan; his only wish was to watch 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' with his son.

Disney's CEO Bob Iger responded quickly and helped organize the special viewing by sending a man over to the hospice center with the full movie on a laptop.

On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice. May the force be with you and with us all! — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2019

Disney even sent over a Jedi, Chewbacca, two Stormtroopers, and everyone’s favorite droid R2-D2. The hospice center posted pictures on Twitter of their special delivery, and their patient in a stormtrooper helmet.

On Wednesday we threw a Star Wars themed party for the patient and his family. We were joined by Stormtroopers, wookies and droids and a brilliant time was had by all pic.twitter.com/SDAoUDIsXq — Rowans Hospice (@RowansHospice) November 29, 2019

