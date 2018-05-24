Disney Announces Opening Date For New 'Star Wars' Theme Park

This really is the best time to be a 'Star Wars' fan. After many long, dark years of devoid of any new 'Star Wars' content, we've entered into a new ear jam packed with yearly releases.

But it's about to get even better... Disney has announced that they will be opening two new 'Star Wars' theme parks in California and Florida. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will be Disney's largest single-themed land expansion ever.

Video of Opening Season Just Announced for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

The best part is you won't have to wait too long to experience the awesomeness of 'Star Wars' land. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is expected to open at Disneyland in the summer of 2019. The sister park will open shortly after at Walt Disney World in late fall of the same year.

Along with the opening dates came a statement from Disney, saying, "Guests will land in the middle of the action as they live their own 'Star Wars' stories." You can probably guess at what some of the main attractions will be. Disney has already announced that there will be a ride which lets guests fly the icon Millennium Falcon, and another which Disney says will "make guests feel like they're inside a hangar bay in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance."

Construction on the massive parks began in April of 2016, and the total development is expected to cost more than $1 billion.

Via Tribune