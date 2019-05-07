Disney Announces New Slate Of Star Wars Movies, All Avatar Sequels Pushed Back A Year

Disney recently acquired 21st Century Fox for a couple of billion dollars, and since then they’ve been moving some release dates around to make room of their upcoming films.

Now Disney has now revealed what movies will be coming over the next eight years. They have now pushed back James Cameron’s Avatar 2 from its December 2020 release date all the way to December of 2021.

Along with pushing back the Avatar sequels, the house of mouse has also announced when the next Star Wars trilogy will be released. The first will be released in December 2022, the following in December 2024 and the last in December 2025.

There’s a lot to look forward to over the next eight years, tons of live-action Disney movies, three Marvel movies every year starting in 2021 and plenty of new animation projects from Pixar. Check out the release dates for all their upcoming movies down below.

Disney announces post-Fox theatrical release plans. pic.twitter.com/cWhKNUSS73 — Kris Tapley (@kristapley) May 7, 2019

Via: Variety