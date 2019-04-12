Disney To Launch Streaming Service This November Starting At $6.99 A Month

Looks like we'll be adding a new streaming service to all our devices later this year.

Disney announced that they will be bringing a ton of new shows to their new streaming service Disney+. Along with the entire Disney collection, every Marvel and Pixar movie will be available to stream as well.

Some of the new shows that Disney announced will include a travel show with Jeff Goldblum currently titled ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’, several Pixar spin-offs from Monsters Inc. and Toy Story and new Marvel spin-offs.

One of the many categories to choose from on Disney+ will be Lucasfilm and will feature every Star Wars movie and spin-off. Along with the new Star Wars series The Mandalorian, a new spin-off series is already in development and will center around Rogue One star Diego Luna and his character Cassian Andor.

The streaming service will go live on November 12th and will start at $6.99 a month, or $69.99 for the entire year. Will you be signing up for Disney+?

Via: Movie Web