‘Independence Day’ Director Says He Regrets Making The Sequel

Back in 1996, we all wanted a sequel to the summer blockbuster ‘Independence Day’. It wasn’t until 2016 when we finally got the long-awaited sequel; only it was missing Will Smith and received terrible reviews.

Now Roland Emmerich, the director for both films has come out and said that he regrets making the sequel ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’

Emmerich told Yahoo Movies UK, he should have left the project after Will Smith left to do ‘Suicide Squad’.

“I just wanted to make a movie exactly like the first. But then in the middle of production Will opted out because he wanted to do Suicide Squad. I should have stopped making the movie because we had a much better script, then I had to really fast, cobble another script together. I should have just said no because all of a sudden I was making something I criticized myself: a sequel.”

Emmerich is currently out promoting his new war movie ‘Midway’, his first movie since the disastrous sequel.