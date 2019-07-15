Austin Butler Selected To Play Elvis Presley In Upcoming Biopic

Director Baz Luhrmann has officially made a decision on who will play Elvis Presley in his upcoming biopic. Actor Austin Butler beat out a number of actors to secure the role of the music legend. The director announced his casting on Twitter.

Elvis A. Presley / Austin Butler pic.twitter.com/Rtl1P4nv9o — Baz Luhrmann (@bazluhrmann) July 15, 2019

Austin Butler has a difficult task ahead of him, not only playing Elvis Presley, but also acting opposite Tom Hanks, who will be playing Col. Tom Parker. Tom Parker was Presley’s manager, who had total control of Elvis’ life. According to Warner Bros. the film will “delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America.”

Baz Luhrmann, who directed ‘Moulin Rouge,’ said he “couldn’t make this film if the casting wasn’t absolutely right.” He hands that role to Butler, who recently worked alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ and is currently starring in ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ with Bill Murray and Selena Gomez.

Austin Butler casted as Elvis Presley in movie coming up— I’m deceased pic.twitter.com/lUxzLY4XHW — mik-- (@mikaylajreddy) July 15, 2019

Austin Butler as Elvis, the most greatest, perfect casting ever---- pic.twitter.com/ZsZhUSjFL4 — emilia clarke✈️ (@fandomburst) July 15, 2019

Austin Butler as Elvis is one of the best casting decisions ever. pic.twitter.com/d6mh662lsv — Di (@cansanems) July 15, 2019

According to reports, Butler beat out a number of big name actors for the role, including; Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Miles Teller. While some fans were skeptical of the casting, many were thrilled to see Austin Butler secure the role of Elvis. The currently untitled project begins shooting next year in Australia.

Via People