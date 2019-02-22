An Artist Put Star Wars Characters Into Iconic Album Covers, And It’s Awesome

Great music has the ability to reach unlimited distances, even out to a galaxy far, far away. Just like great music, great movies have the ability to create insane fandom. One of the best examples of this is Star Wars.

That’s why one artist figured he would combine the two, creating a Star Wars/Classic Rock mashup for the ages. Steven Lear is a digital mash-up artist who makes parody album covers, replacing iconic imagery from famous album covers, with movie characters, mostly using Star Wars. Steven Lear recently listed his top five parody album covers, and it’s something any Star Wars fan can appreciate.

Taking the top spot was Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here.’ Other album covers that made his list were, Bjork’s ‘Debut,’ Massive Attack’s ‘Blue Lines,’ Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours,’ and The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.’

This is genius.

Starwars blue lines album cover by @WhyTheLPFace pic.twitter.com/J0IFxAVTbI — TFA (@TFAtweets) January 16, 2019

Some of his other work, found on his twitter page, includes albums by Nirvana and The Smiths. Clearly, this is a man who is deeply obsessed with classic rock, and Star Wars, and for good reason!

A Hatful of Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo ; )

Star Wars album cover mash up by @WhyTheLPFace pic.twitter.com/JE22Dhd5uG — Bands FC (@_Bands_FC) January 14, 2019

Star Wars album cover mush ups by WTLPF ---- pic.twitter.com/U89zlThMxQ — Esteban Ruales (@TheSongForZula) March 28, 2018

Steven Lear’s twitter page is full of his other works, but don’t be expecting anything other than album cover/movie mash-ups. This digital artist knows his skillset, and he’s sticking to it!

