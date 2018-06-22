Die Hard Fans Have Raised Almost $15 Million For 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Remake

If you didn't like the most recent Star Wars movie you're not alone. 'The Last Jedi' was, without a doubt, one of the most controversial installments in the beloved series. Fans have been lashing out at director Rian Johnson ever since they walked out of the theater. Now, a new group of super fans have taken things a step further with a massive campaign to remake the movie.

The group of producers have offered to cover the cost for the remake, and promise to make a more faithful incarnation of the film. This is a pretty tall order though, 'The Last Jedi' reportedly cost over $200 million to make. 

A website attached to the would be producers incudes an option to pledge money towards the remake, and so far the site claims to have raised nearly $15 million. Still, its probably safe to say that Disney's legal team won't be letting this happen any time soon.

Rain Johnson fired back at the proposal, posting to Twitter:

