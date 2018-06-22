Die Hard Fans Have Raised Almost $15 Million For 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Remake

If you didn't like the most recent Star Wars movie you're not alone. 'The Last Jedi' was, without a doubt, one of the most controversial installments in the beloved series. Fans have been lashing out at director Rian Johnson ever since they walked out of the theater. Now, a new group of super fans have taken things a step further with a massive campaign to remake the movie.

Our team of producers is offering to cover the budget for a remake of The Last Jedi in order to save Star Wars. Share this and spread the word to let @RobertIger & @Disney know you want this! This isn't a joke, we're ready to have the convo now! #RemakeTheLastJedi #StarWars — Remake The Last Jedi (@RMTheLastJedi) June 20, 2018

The group of producers have offered to cover the cost for the remake, and promise to make a more faithful incarnation of the film. This is a pretty tall order though, 'The Last Jedi' reportedly cost over $200 million to make.

We will be consulting with Star Wars fans directly throughout the writing of the remake of The Last Jedi as the plan is to make a version of TLJ that is as close to universally accepted as possible! (You'll never please everyone, but at least it wouldn't be blasphemy) — Remake The Last Jedi (@RMTheLastJedi) June 20, 2018

In fact we want the writing team to be a diverse group of people that both loved and hated TLJ, so we will have an inbox for story treatment submissions and actually hire people onto the writing team from what we receive! So this is your chance to write a Star Wars film! — Remake The Last Jedi (@RMTheLastJedi) June 20, 2018

A website attached to the would be producers incudes an option to pledge money towards the remake, and so far the site claims to have raised nearly $15 million. Still, its probably safe to say that Disney's legal team won't be letting this happen any time soon.

Rain Johnson fired back at the proposal, posting to Twitter:

please please please please pleeeeeeeaaaase please actually happen please please please please please ---------------------------------------------------- https://t.co/mNpSjgovax — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 21, 2018

Via MovieWeb