Check Out This Awesome Drone Footage Of The New Dickies Arena In Fort Worth

How about a drone's eye view of Fort Worth's new Dickies Arena?

The 14,000-seat venue is the newest part of the Will Rogers Memorial Complex, and is scheduled to open in the fall of next year. Designed by Globe Life Park and American Airlines Center architect David Schwarz, the new arena will host its first Stock Show Rodeo in 2020.

The roof went on over the summer, and this cool flyby video will give you a good look at the progress.