DFW Expecting 10 Straight 100+ Degree Days

The NBC 5 Weather Experts are predicting the next 10 days to have a high temp of 100 degrees... or more!

In 1980, DFW set a record for the most consecutive 100+ degree days, at 42!

Due to the excessive heat, cooling centers are open throughout North Texas.

Dallas

Riverchon Park Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Avenue

MLK Community Center, 2922 Martin Luther King Boulevard

West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Road

The Salvation Army has the following Cooling Station locations, which are open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m"

The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter - 5302 Harry Hines Blvd. - Dallas

The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter - 1855 E. Lancaster Avenue - Fort Worth

The Salvation Army has 11 Cooling Stations open weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these locations:

Cedar Crest (East Oak Cliff) - 1007 Hutchins Road - Dallas, TX 75203

TX 75203 1508 East McKinney Street - Denton , TX 76201

, TX 76201 250 East Grauwyler Road - Irving , TX 75061

, TX 75061 600 Wilson Creek Pkwy - McKinney , TX 75069

, TX 75069 712 W. Abram Street - Arlington , TX 76013

, TX 76013 Oak Cliff - 1617 W. Jefferson Blvd - Dallas , TX 75208

, TX 75208 451 W. Ave D - Garland , TX 75040

, TX 75040 207 Elm Street - Lewisville , TX 75067

, TX 75067 3528 E. 14th Street - Plano , TX 75074

, TX 75074 Northside Corps - 3023 NW 24th St - Fort Worth , TX 7610

, TX 7610 The Salvation Army, Ellis County 620 Farley St. - Waxahachie, TX 75165

In addition, more dust from Africa's Sahara desert is expected in the DFW area this week.

Avoid any unneccessary heat, stay hydrated, and try to keep your cool!