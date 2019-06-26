Here's Where You Can Pick Up A FREE Can Of The ‘New Coke’

June 26, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Cans of Coca-Cola

Photo by George Frey/Getty Images

Categories: 
Food
I Love The 80s
Latest Headlines
Local Buzz
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features

One of the most talked about trends in the 1980s was cola war. Which was better Coca-Cola or Pepsi? In the end, Coca-Cola came out on top, one of the many products that came out of this was ‘New Coke.’ 

At first, many Coca-Cola fans didn’t care for the new recipe, now in 2019 most of us couldn’t be more excited about the re-launch of ‘New Coke’ all thanks to the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things.'

Season three of 'Stranger Things' premieres on July 4th and Coca-Cola wants to celebrate a little early. On July 1st a vending machine at DFW International airport will dispense free cans of ‘New Coke’ from 5 AM to 8 PM. The vending machine will also be upside down in honor of the new season; it will be located at terminal A near gate A14.

Just in case you're not at the airport during that time, you can order the Stranger Things collector's packs of ‘New Coke’ online. 'New Coke' is apparently a big part of Stranger Things, 'New Coke' was launched in early 1985 and discontinued six months later, the same time frame which season three takes place.

Via: Guidelive

Tags: 
New Coke
free
Stranger Things Season 3
Netflix
Coca-Cola
Upside Down
Vending Machine
DFW airport

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes