Here's Where You Can Pick Up A FREE Can Of The ‘New Coke’

One of the most talked about trends in the 1980s was cola war. Which was better Coca-Cola or Pepsi? In the end, Coca-Cola came out on top, one of the many products that came out of this was ‘New Coke.’

At first, many Coca-Cola fans didn’t care for the new recipe, now in 2019 most of us couldn’t be more excited about the re-launch of ‘New Coke’ all thanks to the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things.'

Season three of 'Stranger Things' premieres on July 4th and Coca-Cola wants to celebrate a little early. On July 1st a vending machine at DFW International airport will dispense free cans of ‘New Coke’ from 5 AM to 8 PM. The vending machine will also be upside down in honor of the new season; it will be located at terminal A near gate A14.

Just in case you're not at the airport during that time, you can order the Stranger Things collector's packs of ‘New Coke’ online. 'New Coke' is apparently a big part of Stranger Things, 'New Coke' was launched in early 1985 and discontinued six months later, the same time frame which season three takes place.

