DFW Airport Quietly Added A Gaming Lounge

Ladies and gents, DFW Airport is now home to the first ever entertainment lounge, created specifically for gamers!

If you like XBox, 4K TVs, noise canceling wireless headphones, and fancy leather chairs...DFW's GameWay is your new home away from home. That is if you're waiting on a flight near B42 or E16.

DFW Airport added a gaming lounge so you can game while you wait for your plane pic.twitter.com/wVScI3sQfZ — gaming memes (@GamepIay) July 2, 2018

This place is awesome! And there's two of them! Happy flying!