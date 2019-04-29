New Phishing Scam On Google Chrome Puts Android Users At Risk

Android users beware; there is a new potential flaw with google chrome that could lead to phishing attacks. The flaw, which was discovered by developer James Fisher, could lead to Android users landing on fake websites.

In the fight against phishing attacks, there's a new web-hosted hoax you have to look out for — fake address bars.https://t.co/NAsSIbCgYw — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 29, 2019

Phishing is the fraudulent practice of disguising a website in order to obtain sensitive information, such as usernames, passwords and credit card information from a user. As found by James Fisher, when using Google Chrome on an Android device, when scrolling down, the address bar vanishes.

Wow, hope Google can patch this new phishing method targeting Chrome for Android asap.https://t.co/Dart2Ayoy2 pic.twitter.com/Rkdp2SdIiN — Shen Ye (@shen) April 29, 2019

Attackers can use this vulnerability to show a fake URL that remains on the page, even when another page is visited. The fake bar shows a real web address, tricking the user into believing they are on a safe webpage. This method allows malicious websites to steal information by forcing to user to remain on the page.

Watch for the "double address bar" to know you have a problem.https://t.co/jqBmpQkqzg https://t.co/jqBmpQkqzg — Rick Wielopolski (@rickwiel) April 29, 2019

Looks to me like @google has fixed the inception bar phishing technique in Chrome that @MrJamesFisher pointed out recently, both on iOS and Android. — Dennis (@DennisF) April 29, 2019

Many were fearful of this vulnerability once developer James Fisher pointed it out. However, it appears Google has since fixed this issue. Still, it is important to pay attention to a webpage’s starting web address before scrolling, in order to avoid potential phishing attempts.

Via USA Today