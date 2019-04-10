New Jersey Resident Is Outraged By Dentists Racy Easter Decorations

April 10, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Mannequins

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Newsletter Features
Newsletter Headlines
Random & Odd News

There’s always one family in every neighborhood that puts out all the decorations for every holiday. This dentist in Clifton, New Jersey took his Easter decorations to a whole new level. 

61-year-old Wayne Gangi is apparently known for putting up mannequins and decorations outside his dental office for every holiday. This year his mannequins are holding Easter baskets and can all be seen wearing lingerie, fishnet stockings and bunny ears. 

One neighbor across the street Desiree Mozek was not too fond of the latest display. While reporter Andrew Ramos was recording a piece for the 5 O’clock news a woman could be seen taking the mannequins out of Gangi’s yard. 

When asked why she took down the mannequins, Mozek said “did what I had to do.”

Gangi said the damages to his display will cost him between $500 and $1,000. He is now seeking a restraining order against the woman. 

Not everyone in the neighborhood is upset about the display; neighbor Cheryl Lueddeke told NBC New York that she’s okay with the mannequins. “I love it. I think it’s great. You know what? People need to get over themselves, they need to lighten up, have a sense of humor.”

What do you think of these crazy Easter decorations? 

Tags: 
Easter
Decorations
Mannequins
Display
racy
Lingerie
neighbors
Dentist

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes