New Jersey Resident Is Outraged By Dentists Racy Easter Decorations

There’s always one family in every neighborhood that puts out all the decorations for every holiday. This dentist in Clifton, New Jersey took his Easter decorations to a whole new level.

61-year-old Wayne Gangi is apparently known for putting up mannequins and decorations outside his dental office for every holiday. This year his mannequins are holding Easter baskets and can all be seen wearing lingerie, fishnet stockings and bunny ears.

One neighbor across the street Desiree Mozek was not too fond of the latest display. While reporter Andrew Ramos was recording a piece for the 5 O’clock news a woman could be seen taking the mannequins out of Gangi’s yard.

When asked why she took down the mannequins, Mozek said “did what I had to do.”

It’s a BIZARRE story that just took an even more bizarre turn.



An Easter display outside a NJ dentist office featuring mannequins dressed in lingerie was getting a lot of attention for the obvious reasons.



Some neighbors said it was great while others said it was disgusting. pic.twitter.com/2Q5AQ9MF4j — Andrew Ramos (@AndrewRamosTV) April 9, 2019

The woman, as you can see, takes apart the entire display.



When I asked her if she was concerned about getting a fine or being arrested for destroying someone else’s property - she said “no, I think it would be worth it.” pic.twitter.com/3WKXbVXkaj — Andrew Ramos (@AndrewRamosTV) April 9, 2019

Gangi said the damages to his display will cost him between $500 and $1,000. He is now seeking a restraining order against the woman.

Not everyone in the neighborhood is upset about the display; neighbor Cheryl Lueddeke told NBC New York that she’s okay with the mannequins. “I love it. I think it’s great. You know what? People need to get over themselves, they need to lighten up, have a sense of humor.”

What do you think of these crazy Easter decorations?