TRENDING: Demi Lovato's Overdose 911 Call Has Been Released

Every day more information is revealed about Demi Lovato's overdose incident from earlier in the week. Though initially it was reported that the singer had overdosed with heroin, recent reports made by her friends denied she was in fact on heroin and have not identified what drugs she was actually on.

Demi's family and friends have asked for privacy during this time.. and it seems they wanted secrecy from the beginning.

Trending on YouTube right now is the 911 call Demi Lovato's friends placed Tuesday morning.

The two minute conversation with dispatchers revealed how much privacy they wanted for Demi as they didn't want paramedics to use the ambulance sirens and instead, a friend went outside the Hollywood residenc to flag the medical help.