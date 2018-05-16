Deadpool Invades The Cover of Every BluRay Movie At Wal-Mart

Wait, that's supposed to be Brad Pitts face on the cover of Fight Club.

Not this week. Deadpool 2 hits theaters this weekend, to celebrate Wal-Mart has rolled out whole movie racks of DVD's and BluRays with Deadpools face on the cover instead of the real actors. The list of variant covers of the merc with the mouth ranges from every X-Men movie to Edward Scissor Hands to the Outlaw Josie Wales.

As awesome as these covers look, the movies themselves still feature your favorite actors, just without Deadpool.

Check out the pictures below. What movie cover do you want to see with Deadpools face on it?

Have you seen these new #Deadpool variant Blu-ray slipcovers for a bunch of different movies? I stopped at Walmart to buy Office Space and they were so awesome I bought the entire set of 16 Blu-rays! #podernfamily #TuesdayThoughts @deadpoolmovie pic.twitter.com/VkARhf3zx4 — The MoviePass Pod--️ (@themoviepasspod) May 15, 2018

guys look at the movie rack at walmart! brett just sent me the photo. the promo for deadpool is unbelievable pic.twitter.com/eDSL05MLbg — semi-stable centenarian ----⭐️ (@rainbowslinky) May 15, 2018

Via: Mashable