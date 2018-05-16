Deadpool Invades The Cover of Every BluRay Movie At Wal-Mart

May 16, 2018
Billy Kidd
Wait, that's supposed to be Brad Pitts face on the cover of Fight Club.

Not this week. Deadpool 2 hits theaters this weekend, to celebrate Wal-Mart has rolled out whole movie racks of DVD's and BluRays with Deadpools face on the cover instead of the real actors. The list of variant covers of the merc with the mouth ranges from every X-Men movie to Edward Scissor Hands to the Outlaw Josie Wales.

As awesome as these covers look, the movies themselves still feature your favorite actors, just without Deadpool.

Check out the pictures below. What movie cover do you want to see with Deadpools face on it?

