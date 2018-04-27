Deadpool Interrupts Hugh Jackman With Show Tunes While Filming

Old Man Logan may be dead, but that isn't stopping Deadpool from trolling Hugh Jackman.

Fans have been begging for a Deadpool Wolverine film for years. In fact, aren't we all keeping our fingers crossed that Hugh Jackman at least has a Wolverine cameo in Deadpool 2?

Well, perhaps to further that suspicion, Deadpool took it upon himself to photobomb Hugh Jackman in a hotel room while recording a birthday message. Oh yeah, AND it included a show tune and a quick rendition of "Who Let The Dogs Out".

Seriously you two...make a movie already!

By the way, that is Ryan Reynolds. You can tell it's his voice!