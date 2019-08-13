Deadliest Catch Star Jake Harris Gets 18-Months In Jail For DUI And Drug Possession

Former Deadliest Catch star Jake Harris has been a rough place since leaving the show in 2012.

It's now been reported that Harris has been sentenced to 18-months in Skagit County Corrections in Washington. Harris has been behind bars since January after he led police on a short chase in an RV.

When police pulled him over they could tell he was under the influence of drugs, as he had pinpoint pupils, bloodshot eyes and a pale face. Upon further inspection police found enough heroin on Harris to warrant a charge of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

Harris was arrested and pled guilty to driving under the influence and possession.

