Alligator In Fort Worth Is Found Dead And Without A Tail

An alligator was spotted on Thursday on Lake Worth near the mouth of the West Fork of the Trinity River.No one was in any danger as the alligator was already dead. Upon further inspection, the alligator was found without a tail.

It’s not illegal to hunt alligators in Tarrant County, but the season ended on June 30th. Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s law enforcement division believes a poacher who may have wanted the meat or skin killed the alligator and removed its tail.

Now Texas Game Wardens are asking for the publics help in finding who may have done this. There’s a reward of up to $1,000 for any tips that could lead to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Via: FOX 4 News