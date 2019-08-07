Alligator In Fort Worth Is Found Dead And Without A Tail

August 7, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Alligator

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Animals
Latest Headlines
Local Buzz
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News

An alligator was spotted on Thursday on Lake Worth near the mouth of the West Fork of the Trinity River.No one was in any danger as the alligator was already dead. Upon further inspection, the alligator was found without a tail.

It’s not illegal to hunt alligators in Tarrant County, but the season ended on June 30th. Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s law enforcement division believes a poacher who may have wanted the meat or skin killed the alligator and removed its tail. 

Now Texas Game Wardens are asking for the publics help in finding who may have done this. There’s a reward of up to $1,000 for any tips that could lead to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Via: FOX 4 News

Tags: 
Alligator
Tail
Missing
Poacher
Tarrant County
Fort Worth
Lake Worth

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes