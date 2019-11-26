David Schwimmer Reportedly Dating Woman 24 Years Younger Than Him

Two years ago, "Friends" star David Schwimmer and his wife Zoe Buckman split and for the first time since then, it seems like Schwimmer has found a new flame.

And she is much younger.

24 years younger than the 53 year old actor to be exact.

It's being reported that Schwimmer has been out on a few dates so far with 29 year old Katie Markowitz, but nothing has been confirmed from either side.

David and his wife have a child together and he is still very much a part of her life.

“Our priority is, of course, our daughter’s happiness and well-being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family.”

