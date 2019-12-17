David Lee Roth To Open For KISS In 2020

KISS will continue touring all through next year, and joining them will be Van Halen singer David Lee Roth.

It was teased earlier this year that David Lee Roth would open for KISS next year but was never confirmed. Roth is still scheduled to play nine shows at the House of Blues Las Vegas next year where he currently has a residency. Those dates do not conflict with the upcoming tour.

KISS starts up their "End Of The Road" tour again on February 1st in Manchester, New Hampshire, Roth will be apart of the tour from then, till the end of the US leg when it stops on October 2nd in Fort Worth, Texas.

You still have time to see KISS in concert, the band has said that their last-ever show will be held at TBD New York venue on July 17, 2021.

