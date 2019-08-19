David Hasselhoff Has Collaborated With A Flock Of Seagulls On His New Album

Actor David Hasselhoff is gearing up to release some new music next month.

This won’t be like anything we’ve heard from him before, David told German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur that he’s been working on a new metal album. When asked why metal, he responed:

"Why not? Because I can. Because I want to."

His new album titled ‘Open Your Eyes’ will feature new songs and several covers. Hasselhoff has brought in some huge rock stars to be apart of the new album, Todd Rundgren, The Ministry’s Al Jourgensen, and Charlie Daniels.

Hasslehoff will even be singing a cover of Echo and The Bunnymen’s ‘Lips Like Sugar’ with A Flock Of Seagulls. Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens will help with a cover of ‘I Melt With You’ by Modern English.

‘Open Your Eyes’ will be available on September 27th. After looking at the track list this should make for an interesting album. Check it out down below.

Open Your Eyes (feat. James Williamson) Head On (feat. Elliot Easton) I Melt With You (feat. Steve Stevens) Lips Like Sugar (feat. A Flock Of Seagulls) Heroes (feat. Tyler Bates) Here I Go Again (feat. Tracii Guns) Jump In My Car (feat. Todd Rundgren) Rhinestone Cowboy (feat. Charlie Daniels) If You Could Read My Mind (feat. Ava Cherry) Sugar, Sugar (feat. Steve Cropper) Mit 66 Jahren (feat. Patrick Moraz) [Cd Only> Sweet Caroline (feat. Ministry) That’s Life

Be a part of my new video “Open your Eyes”! All you need to do is upload a closeup video of your eyes/face how you open your eyes to instagram and use the hashtag #EYESforHOFF. Must be 18 to participate. Follow @davidhasselhoff #davidhasselhoff #thehoff #openyoureyes #Instagram pic.twitter.com/Ma0Jzgk8jZ — David Hasselhoff (@DavidHasselhoff) August 19, 2019

Via: Metal Sucks