Dave Grohl Brought His Daughter On Stage To Sing ‘My Hero’ At A Music Festival
August 26, 2019
Dave Grohl is such a cool dad.
Over the weekend the Leeds Music Festival took place in the U.K. Headlining Friday night were the Foo Fighters. As always they put on a great show, only this time around Dave Grohl brought out a surprise guest.
The Foo Fighters frontman took a minute to introduce the crowd to his daughter Violet Grohl.
“This has been a special trip for me because on this trip we have a new Foo Fighter in the band with us. Let me tell you something—she is the best fucking singer I know. Ladies and gentlemen, the best singer in the Grohl family: Miss Violet Grohl right now, right here.”
The two sang the bands 1997 hit ‘My Hero’ together. Check out the video someone in the crowd took down below.
Via: Rollingstone