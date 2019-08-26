Dave Grohl Brought His Daughter On Stage To Sing ‘My Hero’ At A Music Festival

August 26, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Dave Grohl

Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Music
Newsletter Features
Rock
Trending

Dave Grohl is such a cool dad. 

Over the weekend the Leeds Music Festival took place in the U.K. Headlining Friday night were the Foo Fighters. As always they put on a great show, only this time around Dave Grohl brought out a surprise guest. 

The Foo Fighters frontman took a minute to introduce the crowd to his daughter Violet Grohl. 

“This has been a special trip for me because on this trip we have a new Foo Fighter in the band with us. Let me tell you something—she is the best fucking singer I know. Ladies and gentlemen, the best singer in the Grohl family: Miss Violet Grohl right now, right here.”

The two sang the bands 1997 hit ‘My Hero’ together. Check out the video someone in the crowd took down below.

Via: Rollingstone

Tags: 
Foo Fighters
Dave Grohl
Daughter
My Hero
Violet Grohl
Leeds Music Festival

Recent Podcast Audio
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes