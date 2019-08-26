Dave Grohl Brought His Daughter On Stage To Sing ‘My Hero’ At A Music Festival

Dave Grohl is such a cool dad.

Over the weekend the Leeds Music Festival took place in the U.K. Headlining Friday night were the Foo Fighters. As always they put on a great show, only this time around Dave Grohl brought out a surprise guest.

The Foo Fighters frontman took a minute to introduce the crowd to his daughter Violet Grohl.

“This has been a special trip for me because on this trip we have a new Foo Fighter in the band with us. Let me tell you something—she is the best fucking singer I know. Ladies and gentlemen, the best singer in the Grohl family: Miss Violet Grohl right now, right here.”

The two sang the bands 1997 hit ‘My Hero’ together. Check out the video someone in the crowd took down below.

Video of Dave Grohl sings My Hero with daughter Violet Grohl, Foo Fighters Live Leeds Festival 2019

Via: Rollingstone