Dave Grohl Brought His Daughter On Stage To Cover Adele

You could say music runs in the family.

Over the weekend Dave Grohl was part of the Notes & Words benefit concert for the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland, California. During the concert Grohls daughter Violet, 12-years-old, sang a cover of Adele's "When We Were Young". Violet was able to carry her own on the vocals, while her dad strummed along.

Video of David and Violet Grohl performing When We Were Young

After his oldest daughters performance, Grohl performed his song "The Sky Is A Neighborhood". His younger daughter Harper, 9-years-old, came out to play the drums while Violet sang back up vocals. Check out the video below.

Video of Sky is a Neighborhood performed by Dave Grohl with his 2 daughters Violet and Harper

Via: Rolling Stone