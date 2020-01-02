Dave Grohl And Krist Novoselic Set To Reunite At Heaven Gala

This weekend at the The Art of Elysium’s annual Heaven Is Rock and Roll gala in L.A., former Nirvana band members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic will reunite once more.

Along with their performance, they will be joined by Beck, St. Vincent, Marilyn Manson, L7, Cheap Trick and Grohl’s daughter, Violet.

The Art of Elysium started in 1997 to “support individuals in the midst of difficult emotional life challenges like illness, hospitalization, displacement, confinement, and/or crisis,” according to their mission statement. “We serve medically fragile children, teens, adults, seniors, those dealing with social, emotional and mental health issues and the homeless.”

It's still uknown if Dave and Krist plan on performing as Nirvana; however the charity is selling $50K Nirvana ticket packages that include seating for 10 guests as a dinner and a show plus the buyer’s name on all printed items.

