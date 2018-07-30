Jerky Driver Goes Out Of His Way To Splash Every Pedestrian With Nasty Puddle Water

Ever been tempted to purposefully drive through a puddle to splash a total stranger? If you answered yes, we have some good news for you! Live vicariously through this utility vehicle driver!

Just watch him swerve to hit every single puddle! Even those carrying umbrellas don't stand a chance against this guy.

Video of dashcam 07 27 18

We shouldn't laugh at this. We shouldn't laugh at this. Yet, we're totally laughing at this.