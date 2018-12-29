DART Is Free On New Year's Eve

Pass it on!

December 29, 2018
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

If you're looking to use public transportation on New Year's Eve, make sure you thank Coors Light and Dallas Area Rapid Transit.  They're give you a free ride home this year!

Only FYI: you're going to have to head home a few minutes before last call.  It all starts this coming Monday 12/31/18 at 6:00pm; and wraps up at various times early New Year's morning (click here for details: at about 1:45am).  All DART buses and trains, including the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) west of DFW Airport, are included.  DART and Coors Light are calling it "freeze your keys."

Have a happy (and safe) New Year's Eve!  Shameless plug: make sure you're listening to The Totally Commercial Free New Year’s Eve Party Train New Year's Eve on Jack FM!

Source: The Dallas Observer

