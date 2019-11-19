Danny DeVito Claims He’s Better Than Arnold Schwarzenegger At Everything

Danny DeVito and Kaitlin Olson didn’t hold anything back when answering horrible questions.

The two ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ stars answered some of the most outrageous questions for Men’s Health in a feature called ‘Disgustingly Healthy’. The two can either eat something gross and healthy or answer a question.

Both answered some pretty inappropriate questions. When they asked DeVito if he can do something better than his ‘Twins’ co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger, he responded with he can do everything better than Arnold.

Kaitlin Olson was quick to answer when asked which ‘Finding Dory’ character she would eat at a sushi restaurant. Check out all their crazy answers in the video below.