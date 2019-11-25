Danny DeVito And The Rock Crashed A Wedding In Mexico After Promoting 'Jumanji' Sequel

November 25, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
devito

Morgan Lieberman / Stringer

Categories: 
Blogs
Features

Normally having your wedding crashed isn't any fun.  

But when Danny DeVito and The Rock crash it, then it's a completely different story!  

The actors were in Mexico promoting the sequel to "Jumanji" and when they overheard the festivities, they just had to say hello.  

Check out the video below!  

We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila -- enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios. It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong. Congratulations to the lovey bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max. Beautiful family. The Abbots aka Brady Bunch. #unforgettable #cabosanlucas #rockdevitoweddingcrash --❤️--

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

-story via ew.com 

Tags: 
The Rock
Danny DeVito
Jumanji
sequel
movies
mexico
Wedding
crashed
promote
Video
Instagram
2019