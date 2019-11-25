Danny DeVito And The Rock Crashed A Wedding In Mexico After Promoting 'Jumanji' Sequel
Normally having your wedding crashed isn't any fun.
But when Danny DeVito and The Rock crash it, then it's a completely different story!
The actors were in Mexico promoting the sequel to "Jumanji" and when they overheard the festivities, they just had to say hello.
Check out the video below!
We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila -- enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios. It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong. Congratulations to the lovey bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max. Beautiful family. The Abbots aka Brady Bunch. #unforgettable #cabosanlucas #rockdevitoweddingcrash --❤️--
-story via ew.com