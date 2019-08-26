Danish City Installs Viking-Themed Traffic Lights To Honor Heritage

Adding images to a traffic light may seem like a fun idea, but could be dangerous for drivers. Regardless, a Danish city has decided to move forward with a plan to place images of Vikings inside their traffic lights. The first of the Viking-themed traffic signals was unveiled on Monday.

The city of Aarhus, in Denmark, was founded in the 8th century by Vikings. To honor their heritage the idea of Viking traffic lights first came up earlier this year. Buenyamin Simsek, a councilor in the Aarhus city planning department, is who first pitched the idea. It later was picked up by the Moesgaard Museum, who teamed up with officials to bring the Viking traffic lights to life.

The city is planning to install a total of 17 Viking traffic lights across Aarhus. According to official, it will only cost $150 per light to replace the current traffic lights with the Viking-themed lights. Hopefully drivers don’t get too distracted by the Scandinavian warrior telling them to slow down.

Via UPI