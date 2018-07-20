Dallas/Ft. Worth & London Developing Partnership

The Dallas Morning News reports the Dallas Regional Chamber and London & Partners recently announced a partnership.

The plan is to strengthen trade and investment ties between DFW and London.

Part of the plan to is help high growth companies expand region to region with everything from office space, advisers, funding sources, and accelerator programs.

In addition, over the next few years, DFW and London will connect the innovations scene via trade missions, signature events and other manners.

If you think the Texas drawl is disappearing… try adding some cockney to it!