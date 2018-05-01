The Dallas Zoo Has A New Baby Giraffe

It's a boy...it's a girl...it's baby giraffe!!!!!!!

We have a new addition to the Dallas Zoo! A brand new baby giraffe, who was born to momma Chrystal on April 25th. Weighing in at 130 pounds and 5 feet and 9 inches tall, this little cutie was upright and walking just forty five minutes after birth.

As for the labor, well, it was a little longer than expected, about two and a half hours. Normally, a giraffe birth takes anywhere from one to two hours.

GIRAFFE BIRTH: Here's the much-anticipated video of Chrystal giving birth to her second-ever calf. The 5-foot-9, 130-pound baby arrived after a long 2.5 hour labor. Little one was standing, walking & nursing within 45 minutes of delivery! VIDEO + DETAILS: https://t.co/Nzk7XtEToZ pic.twitter.com/4s5sWGXrYh — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) May 1, 2018

Video of Giraffe Gives Birth at Dallas Zoo

Unfortunately, the Dallas Zoo is keeping quiet on both the name and gender of this new baby. So stayed tuned!