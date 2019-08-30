You Can Order Giant Cotton Candy At This Dallas Steak House

There’s a steak house out in West Texas that serves a massive 72-ounce steak, here in Dallas there’s a steak house that serves a giant piece of cotton candy.

Nick and Sam's Steakhouse has a pretty great dinner menu, but their dessert menu is even better. They have a seven-layer rainbow unicorn cake that comes with the biggest piece of cotton candy you've ever seen.

This isn’t your normal size of cotton candy that’s the size of your face; it’s about the size of your torso.

These giant pieces of cotton candy typically come with lights on the inside, giving your sweet treat a very stormy look. Their desserts start at $20, so bring a friend to split your massive dessert and bill.

Via: Narcity