You Can Order Giant Cotton Candy At This Dallas Steak House

August 30, 2019
Billy Kidd
Cotton Candy

Photo By Getty Images

There’s a steak house out in West Texas that serves a massive 72-ounce steak, here in Dallas there’s a steak house that serves a giant piece of cotton candy. 

Nick and Sam's Steakhouse has a pretty great dinner menu, but their dessert menu is even better. They have a seven-layer rainbow unicorn cake that comes with the biggest piece of cotton candy you've ever seen. 

This isn’t your normal size of cotton candy that’s the size of your face; it’s about the size of your torso. 

The highlight of our anniversary dinner @nickandsams ---------- What a nice surprise!!! ---- . 엄청 크고 번쩍 거리는 무언가가 갑자기 나타나서 진짜 깜짝 놀랬음..------ 결혼기념일 추억 만들어준 Curtis한테 ----‍♀️ . . #결혼기념일 #저녁 #디저트 #anniversary #dinner #desserttable #nickandsamssteakhouse

These giant pieces of cotton candy typically come with lights on the inside, giving your sweet treat a very stormy look. Their desserts start at $20, so bring a friend to split your massive dessert and bill.

Happy anniversary to this babe. I love you! @un_sweettee28

Via: Narcity 

