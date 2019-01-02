Dallas Stars Will Play A Game At Cotton Bowl Stadium Next Year

Let's hope the weather cooperates.

January 2, 2019
It's hard to believe (or even picture), but your Dallas Stars will play an outdoor game at Cotton Bowl Stadium next year.

Check out this video:

The NHL's 2020 Winter Classic will be played at the classic Fair Park stadium next New Year's Day in 2020.  It's going to be the 12th venue hosting the league's mid-season showcase game.  No word (yet) on who will play the Stars in their very first outdoor game.

This is awesome news: Cotton Bowl Stadium is usually collecting dust in the winter months.  When it comes to attendance, this particular game hosts anywhere from 38,000 to 105,491 fans (the stadium can hold about 80,000 for this particular game).

