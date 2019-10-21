Dallas Stars Tyler Seguin, Home Damaged By Sundays Tornado

Sunday’s tornado caught everyone off guard, even Tyler Seguin.

The Dallas Stars Center posted on Twitter late Sunday night that his house in Preston Hallow was severely damaged by Sunday's storm.

Seguin said the house was for sale and that he was no longer living there. Luckily no one was inside when the tornado hit. Seguin's house was located at the corner of Dallas North Tollway and Royal Lane.

Before and after pictures were posted and show that the roof had been torn off.

Thanks to everyone reaching out about the news tonight, I am safe. Luckily this is my house for sale and I have moved into a new one. I just left the area and it is an extremely sad sight to see. Prayers to everyone affected by the tornado. https://t.co/wT6XlUBi8N — Tyler Seguin (@tseguinofficial) October 21, 2019

Via: WFAA