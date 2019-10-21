Dallas Stars Tyler Seguin, Home Damaged By Sundays Tornado

October 21, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Tyler Seguin

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Local Buzz
Local News
Newsletter Features
Sports
Trending

Sunday’s tornado caught everyone off guard, even Tyler Seguin. 

The Dallas Stars Center posted on Twitter late Sunday night that his house in Preston Hallow was severely damaged by Sunday's storm. 

Seguin said the house was for sale and that he was no longer living there. Luckily no one was inside when the tornado hit. Seguin's house was located at the corner of Dallas North Tollway and Royal Lane. 

Before and after pictures were posted and show that the roof had been torn off. 

Via: WFAA

Tags: 
Dallas Stars
Tyler Seguin
home
Tornado
Dallas
Storm

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes