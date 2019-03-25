Dallas Residents Now Have The Option To Text 911 For An Emergency

Dallas residents now have the option to text 911 if you have an emergency.

Dallas city council says that calling is the fastest way to get help, but the texting option is for those who are deaf, have an ear empairment and to those who are in danger and can't call.

The texting service does have limitations, for example, they have a 140-character text cap, can only receive texts in English, and depending on your phone carrier service. The city is encouraging its citizens to call 911 if you're able to call.

The city explains that receiving the texts may be out of sequence, can't be in a group text and you can't attach photos or videos.

Dallas joins a number of North Texas cities that offer the text 911 option.

via NBC DFW